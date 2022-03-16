3.25cr to be inoculated on 17-31 March

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the government has undertaken a special programme to administer 3.25 crore doses of vaccine against coronavirus from Thursday to 31 March.

"Citizens will be eligible for Covid-19 booster jabs four months after the administration of their second vaccine doses," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday.

He made the announcements at a press conference after a meeting on the occasion of 26th National Worm Control Week.

The move – shortening the booster interval from six months to four – comes following a revised decision of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in this regard.

The fresh directive will come into effect from Thursday – marking the 102nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and National Children's Day-2022.

"We're carrying out a programme. There will be the first dose, the second dose and the booster dose. This programme will start tomorrow (Thursday)," said the health minister.

"Now we have above eight crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine in our hand. Altogether, we have administered about 22 crore doses so far," he added.

Zahid Maleque said, "If we can give another three crore doses, our total number of vaccinations will cross 25 crore. That means 75% of the country's population and about 95 to 100% of the targeted population will be vaccinated."

Asked whether primary school students would be vaccinated, he said, "We have all the preparations in this regard. We are waiting for the WHO's green signal."

Speaking on the occasion of the 26th National Worm Week, the health minister said, "This year, four core people will be given worm medicine. The campaign will start on 20 March and 98% of our target will be met."

All children of 5-11 years of age will be given one dose of deworming medicine (Mebendazole or Vermox 500 mg) in the full stomach by attending all primary level educational institutions of the country and all children of 12-16 years of age by attending all secondary level educational institutions.

No Covid death for a second straight day

Like Tuesday, no death was reported from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8am.

During the period, 182 more people were found positive for the virus after testing 13,179 samples.

On Wednesday, the positivity rate dropped to 1.38% from 1.54% in the previous 24 hours.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,112 and the case tally to 19,50,124. Also, 1,192 Covid patients recovered during the 24 hours with a 95.67% recovery rate.