320 held for violating restrictions on second day of lockdown

On the second day of the weeklong strict lockdown, 320 people were arrested for violating restrictions in the capital.

In addition, 208 people were fined by the mobile courts, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media), Iftekhairul Islam.

Besides, the traffic police fined 68 vehicles over Tk1.19 lakh for violation of the traffic restrictions.

The government has banned the movement of people and vehicles amid the seven-day strict lockdown across the country starting from Thursday to contain the rapid transmission Covid-19.

However, trucks, lorries, covered vans, cargo vans used for transportation of goods were exempted from the restrictions.