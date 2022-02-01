31 more die of Covid, 13,154 new cases in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 05:13 pm

Related News

31 more die of Covid, 13,154 new cases in 24hrs

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 05:13 pm

Bangladesh reported 31 more Covid deaths and 13,154 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at 29.17% during the same period as 45,093 samples were tested across the country.

On Monday, 31 people died and 13,501 tested positive for the virus.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,425 and the case tally increased to 18,11,987 in the country. 

Among the deaths, 19 were reported in the Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, two in Sylhet and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur division.

Also, 2,721 Covid patients recovered from the viral disease during the same period with the recovery rate reported at 86.70%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

COVID-19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

3h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

6h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

5h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'