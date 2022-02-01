31 more die of Covid, 13,154 new cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 31 more Covid deaths and 13,154 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at 29.17% during the same period as 45,093 samples were tested across the country.

On Monday, 31 people died and 13,501 tested positive for the virus.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,425 and the case tally increased to 18,11,987 in the country.

Among the deaths, 19 were reported in the Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, two in Sylhet and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur division.

Also, 2,721 Covid patients recovered from the viral disease during the same period with the recovery rate reported at 86.70%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.