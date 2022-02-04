30 more die of Covid; daily cases drop below 10k

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

04 February, 2022, 04:30 pm
The positivity rate dropped to 22.95% in the past 24 hours

File Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh reported 30 more deaths and 9,052 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

Besides, the positivity rate dropped to 22.95% during the same period, down from 25.86% in the previous day.

The country reported as many as 16,033 daily cases on 25 January driven by a new surge in infections in the begining of the new year. 

It also recorded the highest number of 33.37% positivity rate in the same month. 

On Thursday, Covid killed 33 people and infected 11,596 in the country. 

With today's additions, the death toll reached 28,524 and the case tally climbed to 18,44,828 in Bangladesh.

Among Friday's deaths, 17 were reported in the Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, two each in Rajshahi and Khulna, and one died in Barishal.

Also, 6,228 Covid patients recovered from the viral disease durng the 24 hours period with recovery rate of 86.04%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

 

