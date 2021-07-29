30 lakh more doses of Sinopharm vaccine to arrive tonight

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 09:34 pm

Bangladesh received 40 lakh Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses in two phases on 16, 18 July from China

Sinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.
Sinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.

Thirty lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine will reach Dhaka airport from China on Thursday night and early Friday.

Health Ministry's Senior Information Officer Maidul Islam Prodhan said, "Separate flights with Sinopharm vaccine will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10pm, 1am and 3am."

Bangladesh received 40 lakh Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses in two phases on 16, 18 July from China.

Before that another 20 lakh vaccine doses arrived on 2 July as per contract.

Bangladesh purchased 1.5 crore doses of vaccine from Sinopharm, which is expected to arrive in the country within the next three months.

