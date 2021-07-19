30 lakh Moderna doses arrive Dhaka

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 10:13 pm

30 lakh Moderna doses arrive Dhaka

A consignment of 30 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine arrived in Dhaka today under the Covax facility. 

A flight carrying the vaccine jabs landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9pm. 

Health Minister Zahid Maleque received the consignment at the airport. 

Earlier, on 3 July, 25 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine arrived at the country under the Covax facility. 

The government is providing the Moderna vaccines to people in 12 city corporations, including the capital Dhaka, of the country.

Meanwhile, 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccines bought from China reached the country at midnight on Saturday. 

Earlier, 20 lakh doses of the Sinopharm vaccines arrived here on 3 July. These vaccines are being given to people in districts and upazilas across the country. 

Bangladesh has bought 1.5 crore doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China. According to the agreement, China is expected to send the vaccine to Bangladesh within three months.

