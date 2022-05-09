30 Covid cases reported in 24hrs after 10 days

With no death for the last 20 days, the country again reported 30 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday after a long gap of 10 days.

The number of cases was recorded 30 on 29 April which was falling since then and continued the declining trend until 8 May reaching to 23.

The positivity rate was recorded at .40% on Monday after testing 7,413 samples across the country.

So far, 29,127 people have died and 19,52,829 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Also, 272 Covid patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate at 97.18%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.