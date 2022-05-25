30 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 30 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Thirty-four cases were reported from Covid-19 the day before.

The country has so far identified 19,53,328 cases of the coronavirus.

The positivity rate was recorded at .65% on Wednesday after testing 4,616 samples across the country.

So far, 29,130 people have died for the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Also, 215 Covid patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate at 97.35%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.