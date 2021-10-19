30% of country’s population to be vaccinated by December: Salman F Rahman

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman said that 30% of the population of the country will receive their Covid-19 jabs by December.

Salman made the statement on Tuesday while attending a training session of the 'Integrated Inspection and Monitoring Team' jointly organised by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) at BIDA's multipurpose hall.

He said, "I had a talk with the health minister in this regard yesterday (Monday). By December, we will be able to bring five to six crore people of the country under our coronavirus vaccination programme."

Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment Md Ehsane Elahi, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Md Sirazul Islam, Secretary of Security and Services Division Md Mokabbir Hossain along with high-end officials were also present during the training session.