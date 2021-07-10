3 siblings expire within 16 hours, 2 of them die of Covid 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 05:47 pm

Photo: TBS
Three siblings from a family in Sadar upazila of Natore district have passed away within 16 hours. 

Two of them died of Covid-19 at the intensive care units in two separate hospitals in Rajshahi city while another died of a heart attack after hearing the death news of a brother. 

The deceased were Shariful Islam Pochu, 55, Bablu Islam, 60, and Jahangir Alam, 45.

According to the family, Shariful Islam Pochu breathed his last at the ICU of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) early Friday around 3 am. His younger brother Jahangir died at the ICU of CDM Hospital in the city's Laxmipur area 16 hours apart soon after he had been shifted there due to unavailability of vacant ICU beds at the RMCH.

In the meantime, Bablu Islam died of a cardiac arrest in Natore as soon as he had received the news about his elder brother Shariful Islam Pochu's demise at the RMCH, sources said. 

Shariful's son Sujon Hossain Liton, said, "My father was taken to the RMCH on 3 July and then he was shifted to the ward no. 3 of the hospital as his condition deteriorated on 4 July. Then he was taken to the ICU as he was suffering from breathing problems and died there."

