3 new Omicron cases reported in country

The country recorded three new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Friday.

With this, the confirmed cases from the latest Covid variant went up to 10 in the country, according to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) -- a Germany based web database.

The new patients infected with Omicron include two females aged 49 and 65 while another one was a 65-year-old male.

All of them were from Dhaka, according to the data submitted by Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) in Dhaka.

ideSHi collected the Nasopharyngeal swabs from these patients on Monday through active surveillance.