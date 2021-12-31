3 new Omicron cases reported in country

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 05:09 pm

Related News

3 new Omicron cases reported in country

TBS Report
31 December, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 05:09 pm
Governments already are warning that infections and hospitalization may soar following the holidays, setting a grim tone as the world heads into the third year of the pandemic.(Reuters file image)
Governments already are warning that infections and hospitalization may soar following the holidays, setting a grim tone as the world heads into the third year of the pandemic.(Reuters file image)

The country recorded three new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Friday. 

With this, the confirmed cases from the latest Covid variant went up to 10 in the country, according to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) -- a Germany based web database.

The new patients infected with Omicron include two females aged 49 and 65 while another one was a 65-year-old male.

All of them were from Dhaka, according to the data submitted by Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) in Dhaka.

ideSHi collected the Nasopharyngeal swabs from these patients on Monday through active surveillance.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

omicron / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

3h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

5h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

7h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

3h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

3h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

3h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity