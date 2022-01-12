3 more Omicron cases found in Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 08:52 pm

A person gets tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) amid a potential third wave of infections caused by the spread of the Omicron variant. (REUTERS / Representational Image)
A person gets tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) amid a potential third wave of infections caused by the spread of the Omicron variant. (REUTERS / Representational Image)

Three more cases of Omicron variant of novel coronavirus have been identified in the country, raising the total of Omicron cases to 33, according to the data published on the global database GISAID on Wednesday.

A few scientists of the Genome Centre of Jessore University of Science and Technology identified the Omicron variant after genome sequencing the samples of two Indian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, read a press release published by the university.

One of the two Indian nationals is a man and the other a woman. And the Bangladeshi national is a man.

The first two Omicron cases in the country were reported on 11 December.

In the 24 hours till 8am Wednesday, Bangladesh has reported four deaths and 2,916 Covid cases.

