3 more die of Covid in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

Besides, some 295 people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.29%, as the health officials tested 22,773 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,034 and the case tally increased to 15,80,005 in the country.

Among the deaths reported on Tuesday, one each died in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Rajshahi division.

Also, 247 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.76% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.