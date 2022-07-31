3 more Covid deaths, 365 cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported three deaths for the second consecutive day and 365 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday with a positivity rate of 6.38%.

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.38% after testing 5,720 samples across the country.

On Saturday three deaths and 349 cases were reported after testing 5256 samples across the country. The positivity rate was recorded at 6.64%.

Meanwhile, 868 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.87%.

So far, 29,291 people have died and 20,05,257 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.