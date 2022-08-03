3 deaths, 375 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 375 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.53% during the same period after testing 5,742 samples across the country.

Also, 974 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the country's recovery rate to 96.95%.

So far 29,298 people have died and 2,006,368 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

