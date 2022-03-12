3 deaths, 198 cases from Covid reported in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:43 pm

Photo collected from Guardian
Photo collected from Guardian

Bangladesh reported three deaths from Covid-19 and 198 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

The positivity rate dropped to 1.77% during the same period as 11,183 samples were tested across the country.

Of the three deceased, one each was reported in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Five deaths and 257 cases were reported the previous day. 

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,108 and the case tally to 19,49,253. 

Also, 1,821 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 95.39%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.

