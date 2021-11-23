3-day Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Dhaka wards 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 11:38 am

Related News

3-day Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Dhaka wards 

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine will be administered during this drive

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 11:38 am
3-day Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Dhaka wards 

The three-day Covid-19 vaccination campaign has started in every ward under the two city corporations in Dhaka today. 

The campaign has started at 9am.

The vaccination campaign will continue 9am to 3pm every day, confirmed Dhaka North City Corporation's (DNCC) Deputy Chief Health Officer Lt Colonel Mohammad Golam Mostafa Sarwar.

He said that those who have registered for vaccination as well as those who have not registered will be able to get vaccinated during this time.

Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine will be administered during this drive. 

The second dose can be taken from the same centre two months after the first dose.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has 75 wards and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has a total of 54 wards.

DNCC's Deputy Chief Health Officer Lt Colonel Mohammad Golam Mostafa Sarwar said Covid-19 vaccines will be provided at all the 54 wards of DNCC.

Those living in the slums and the surrounding areas will be able to get vaccinated, he added. 

If someone has not registered for vaccination they can bring their NID or birth certificate and get vaccinated after registering, he further said. 

Nearly 55.3 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Around 40 percent of the eligible population have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, while 25 percent have received two doses.

Nearly 69 million people have registered for the vaccine until Monday.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid-19 Vaccination / covid-19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

15h | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

15h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

15h | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan