3-day Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Dhaka wards 

The three-day Covid-19 vaccination campaign has started in every ward under the two city corporations in Dhaka today.

The campaign has started at 9am.

The vaccination campaign will continue 9am to 3pm every day, confirmed Dhaka North City Corporation's (DNCC) Deputy Chief Health Officer Lt Colonel Mohammad Golam Mostafa Sarwar.

He said that those who have registered for vaccination as well as those who have not registered will be able to get vaccinated during this time.

Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine will be administered during this drive.

The second dose can be taken from the same centre two months after the first dose.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has 75 wards and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has a total of 54 wards.

DNCC's Deputy Chief Health Officer Lt Colonel Mohammad Golam Mostafa Sarwar said Covid-19 vaccines will be provided at all the 54 wards of DNCC.

Those living in the slums and the surrounding areas will be able to get vaccinated, he added.

If someone has not registered for vaccination they can bring their NID or birth certificate and get vaccinated after registering, he further said.

Nearly 55.3 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Around 40 percent of the eligible population have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, while 25 percent have received two doses.

Nearly 69 million people have registered for the vaccine until Monday.