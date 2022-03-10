3 Covid deaths, 327 cases reported in a day

Bangladesh three deaths from Covid-19 and 327 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate dropped to 1.91% during the same period as 17,103 samples were tested across the country.

One deaths and 323 cases were reported the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,100 and the case tally to 19,48,798.

Of today's deceased, two were reported in the Dhaka division and one in Khulna.

Also, 2,479 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 95.20%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.