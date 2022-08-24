3 Covid deaths, 167 cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 167 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 3.89% during the same period after testing 4,293 samples across the country.

Also, 235 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.22%.

So far 29,319 people have died and 20,10,490 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

