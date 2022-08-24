3 Covid deaths, 167 cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 04:33 pm

Related News

3 Covid deaths, 167 cases reported in 24 hours

The positivity rate was recorded at 3.89% during the same period

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 04:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 167 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 3.89% during the same period after testing 4,293 samples across the country. 

Also, 235 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.22%. 

So far 29,319 people have died and 20,10,490 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

7h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladeshi freestyle footballer Mahmudul and his Guinness exploits

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Where does India-Pakistan stand after 75 years of partition

5h | Videos
Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

19h | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally