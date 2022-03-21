2nd round of mass vaccination drive from 28-30 March

A long queue of female vaccine candidates waiting to get inoculated at ward no 4 of Pabna's Demra union during a special vaccination campaign on 28 September, 2021. Photo: Atiqur Rahman Apel

The second round of mass Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate one crore people countrywide is scheduled to be held between 28 and 30 March.

Those who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine during the first round of the campaign on 26-28 February have been instructed to take the second dose from the previous centres.

The number of vaccination centres and booths can be increased to tackle the rush, the health directorate said on Monday.

People above 18 years who received the second dose before four months will be able to take their booster dose during the campaign even if they do not get SMS for the dose.

Children aged 12 or above will get a second dose if they received the first dose before 28 days.

In addition, children aged 12 or above who did not receive the first dose yet will be given the first dose during the campaign.

Earlier on 26 February, 1.1 crore people in Bangladesh were inoculated, the first day of the countrywide special mass Covid-19 vaccination drive launched by the government aiming to provide the first dose to one crore people a day.

In Bangladesh, so far 12,64 crore people took the first doses, 91,74 crore second doses and 61 lakh people got booster doses of covid vaccine.

Another deathless day from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Monday witnessed another day without any deaths from Covid-19, registering five deathless days from the virus in a week.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases slightly rose during the same period with 116 people detected positive for the virus.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.06% testing 10,899 samples across the country.

Three people died and 82 more tested positive for the virus a day ago.

With the latest addition, the case tally increased to 19,50,725 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,117 in the country.

Also, 1,140 Covid-19 patients were cured during the 24-hour period taking the recovery rate to 95.94%.

Bangladesh recorded its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.