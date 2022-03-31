2nd round of mass vaccination campaign extended till 3 April

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 06:24 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The government has extended the second round of mass vaccination campaign -- one crore vaccines a day -- for another three days starting from 1 April. 

Announcing the extension, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday issued a notification citing a direction from the health minister.

Earlier, the three day campaign for vaccination agaisnt Covid-19 ended on 30 March. 

Those who received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the first round of the campaign on 26-28 February were given the second dose from their previous centres.

Comments

Features

