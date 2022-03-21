2nd round of mass vaccination campaign on 28-30 March

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 05:46 pm

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 05:46 pm

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 05:46 pm
A long queue of female vaccine candidates waiting to get inoculated at ward no 4 of Pabna&#039;s Demra union during a special vaccination campaign on 28 September, 2021. Photo: Atiqur Rahman Apel
A long queue of female vaccine candidates waiting to get inoculated at ward no 4 of Pabna's Demra union during a special vaccination campaign on 28 September, 2021. Photo: Atiqur Rahman Apel

The second round of Covid-19 vaccination campaign to inoculate one crore people countrywide will be held between 28 and 30 March.

Those who received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine during the first round of the campaign on 26-28 February have been instructed to take the second dose from the previous centres.

The number of vaccination centres and booths can be increased to tackle the rush, the health directorate said today.

People above 18 years who received the second dose before four months will be able to take booster dose during the campaign even if they do not get SMS for the dose.

Children aged 12 or above will get second dose if they received the first dose before 28 days. 

In addition, children aged 12 or above who did not receive the first dose yet will be given the first dose during the campaign.

