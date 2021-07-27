2nd Indian Oxygen Express leaves for Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

BSS
27 July, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 07:13 pm

Photo: BSS
Another Indian Railways' Oxygen Express carrying the second consignment of 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 10 containers left Tatanagar railway junction of Indian state Jharkhand for Bangladesh this morning.  

"This consignment will significantly augment reserves of Liquid Medical Oxygen in Bangladesh," said a press release issued by the Indian High Commission here.  

With this, the high the commission said, India reaffirmed its commitment to continue to support Bangladesh in its fight against the pandemic.

On April 25, Bangladesh received the first consignment of 200 MT LMO from India by railway express.  

India is committed to further sharing medical supplies, in tandem with the improvement in its own pandemic situation with its closest partners in the neighborhood, the Indian government said earlier.

So far, 480 such Oxygen Expresses were operationalized within India after these special train services were started in the neighboring country India on April 24.

Earlier on July 21, India sent 11 tankers carrying around 180 Metric Tonnes of Liquefied Medical Oxygen to Bangladesh by road on an emergency basis.

