29 more die of Covid in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 05:28 pm

Bangladesh reported 29 more deaths and 8,345 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

The positivity rate dropped further being recorded at 21.50%, down from 23.83% in the previous day, as 38,821 samples were tested across the country during the same period.

On Saturday, 36 people died of the virus while 8,359 more were infected in the country.

Bangladesh has so far registered 28,589 deaths and 18,61,532 cases since the outbreak. 

Among today's deaths, 14 were recorded in the Dhaka division followed by four each in Chattogram and Khulna, three in Rangpur, two in Mymensingh, and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 8,159 Covid patients recovered during the 24 hours period with the recovery rate recorded at 86.09%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

 

