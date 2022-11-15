29 cases from Covid-19 reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 29 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday (15 November).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.91% during the same period after testing 3,188 samples across the country.

Also, 116 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.44%.

So far 29,429 people have died and 2,036,233 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.