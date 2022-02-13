28 Covid deaths reported in 24hrs; positivity rate drops below 15%

Bangladesh reported 28 more deaths and 4,838 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Besides, the positivity rate dropped below 15% during the same period as 32,574 samples were tested across the country.

On Saturday, 20 people died of the virus and 5,023 tested positivity in the country.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,819 and the case tally to 19,09,664.

Of the deceased, 12 were reported in Dhaka, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Chattogram and Rangpur, and one each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 13,853 Covid patients recovered during the same period with the recovery rate recorded at 87.90%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.