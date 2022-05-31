26 new Covid cases reported in a day

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.61%

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 26 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.61% after testing 4,250 samples across the country.

The country reported one death and 34 new Covid cases a day before. 

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,53,507 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh. 

Meanwhile, 169 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.40%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Comments

