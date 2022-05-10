26 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

With no death for the last 21 days, the country reported 26 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at .54% on Tuesday after testing 7,490 samples across the country.

So far, 29,127 people have died and 19,52,855 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Also, 265 Covid patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate at 97.19%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year