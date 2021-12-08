2.5M AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 05:49 pm

So far, the country has received 15 million doses under the agreement between Serum and the government of Bangladesh

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A consignment of 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca (COVISHIELD) vaccine from Serum has reached Dhaka today. 

The vaccines arrived in the country on Wednesday (8 December) morning, confirmed Rabbur Reza from Beximco to The Business Standard.

So far, the country has received 15 million doses under the agreement between Serum and the government of Bangladesh.

The vaccine doses have been arriving since January till December 2021.

Initially, five million doses were received on 25 January; then 2 million doses by 23 February.

Later, one million doses arrived on 9 October.

Finally, a total of 4.5 million doses arrived on 1 December and the latest distribution of 2.5 million doses was received on 8 December. 

