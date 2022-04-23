25.62 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

BSS
23 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 06:28 pm

Related News

25.62 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far: DGHS

BSS
23 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 06:28 pm
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

As of April 21, a total of 25,62,65,200 doses of Covid-19 vaccines including booster dose were administered as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7 last year.

"A total of 12,84,67,967 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Monday while 11,59,06,024 received the second dose across the country during the period," according to data issued by Directorate General of Health Services(DGHS).

As many as 1,18,91,209 people received the booster dose of the vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, it added.

A total of 3,31,55,020 students aged 12-17 years were vaccinated with first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Of them, 1,73,12,994 students received first dose of vaccines while 1,58,42,026 were immunized with second dose of the jabs, the DGHS sources said.

In order to bring all eligible people under vaccination coverage, 2,15,103 floating people have so far received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The government conducted the three-day countrywide mass vaccination campaign that began on February 26, this year.

As many as 1,11,74,725 people were immunized with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on February 26 (first day of campaign), 19,33,775 vaccinated on February 27 (second day of campaign) while 15,69,44 people received the first dose of COVID-19 jabs on the concluding day of the drive (February 28) the DGHS sources said.

Till date, Bangladesh received nearly 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines...Either the country got the vaccine doses under COVAX facilities or through purchase

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Vaccination / Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

6h | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

10h | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

11h | Panorama
Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

52m | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

52m | Videos
Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

1h | Videos
Russia Ukraine conflict: Mariupol falls

Russia Ukraine conflict: Mariupol falls

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine