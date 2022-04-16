25.48 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

BSS
16 April, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 05:32 pm

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared in a vaccination clinic at the Palais des Congres, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared in a vaccination clinic at the Palais des Congres, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

As of April 13, a total of 25,48,31,114 doses of Covid-19 vaccines including booster dose were administered as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7, last year.

"A total of 12,83,22,532 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Monday while 11,53,81,547 received the second dose across the country during the period," according to data issued by Directorate General of Health Services(DGHS).

As many as 1,11,27,035 people received the booster dose of the vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, it added.

A total of 3,30,91,082 students aged 12-17 years were vaccinated with first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Of them, 1,73,02,655 students received
first dose of vaccines while 1,57,88,427 were immunized with second dose of the jabs, the DGHS sources said.

The government conducted the three-day countrywide mass vaccination campaign that began on February 26, this year.

As many as 1,11,74,725 people were immunized with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on February 26 (first day of campaign), 19,33,775 vaccinated on February 27 (second day of campaign) while 15,69,44 people received the first dose of COVID-19 jabs on the concluding day of the drive (February 28) the DGHS sources said.

Till to date, Bangladesh received nearly 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines...Either the country got the vaccine doses under COVAX facilities or through purchase

