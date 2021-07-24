2.45 lakh jabs of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Dhaka from Japan

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 04:50 pm

2.45 lakh jabs of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Dhaka from Japan

28 lakh more doses to arrive next Friday, foreign minister says

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 04:50 pm
2.45 lakh jabs of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Dhaka from Japan

A consignment of 245,200 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country from Japan today.

A flight carrying the vaccines landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2.30pm. 

Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received the consignment at the airport. 

The foreign minister said there will be no shortage of vaccines in the country, announcing that another 28 lakh jabs will be arriving on next Friday. 

Bangladesh received the jabs under the COVAX facility.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed gratitude in a briefing following the arrival of the vaccines. 

"Japan has sent 2.45 lakh vaccines today and will send more than double next Friday. I would like to express my gratitude and best wishes to the Government and people of Japan for the vaccine on behalf of Bangladesh," he said. 

He reassured that Bangladesh will no longer face any crisis of Covid-19 vaccines saying, "We have lined up more vaccines. Those will come from other countries." 

However, he also noted that Bangladesh is determined to manufacture vaccines locally.

"But we want to produce vaccines locally. There is no alternative. We have also received such offers and will go into production soon," he said. 

He reiterated that Bangladesh will co-produce the vaccine. "They (Japan and other vaccine producing countries) will send in the raw materials and bottling, sampling and finishing will be completed in Bangladesh," said the minister.

Momen further said that Bangladesh has so far confirmed over two crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines from various countries. 

Prime Minister's personal physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah said the country will also receive 250 special ventilators for ICUs from the US by today evening.

About 15 lakh people who took the first jab of the Oxford vaccine are yet to receive their second shot.

So far 58,20,000 people have taken the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the country and 42,98,000 people have received both the shots.

