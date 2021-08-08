241 more die of Covid-19 in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 06:41 pm

Bangladesh reported 241 more deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours until Sunday 8am, taking the death toll to 22,652 in the country. 

This is the 15th day in a row that the country reported over 200 single-day deaths. 

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases went up during the 24 hours period as 10,299 more people tested positive for the virus today, which was 8,136 a day ago. 

However, the positivity rate further dropped to 24.52% in the preceding 24 hours, maintaining a downward trend for more than a week.

Also, the death rate remained high at 1.67%, thanks to the highly transmissible delta variant of Covid-19.  

The health officials tested 42,003 samples in 707 labs across the country. 

Meanwhile, the Dhaka division reported over 100 deaths (exact 105) for the second straight day followed by 59 in Chattogram, 30 in Khulna, 12 each in Rajshahi and Barishal, 10 in Rangpur, seven in Sylhet and six in Mymensingh division. 

Of the deceased, 128 were male and 113 female. 

Also, 16,627 Covid patients came round of the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate at 89.05%. 

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

