24 more Covid deaths, 2584 new cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 24 more deaths and 2584 new cases Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 9.31% during the same period as 27,765 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported 20 Covid related deaths and 3,539 case the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's Covid death toll to 28,931 and the case tally to 19,29,154.

Of today's deceased, 14 were reported in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram and Sylhet, two in Rajshahi, and one each was reported in Khulna and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 9,988 Covid patients recovered during the same period.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.