231 Russian workers infected with Covid at Rooppur power plant

Among the patients who were infected with the virus, ten got vaccinated

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

231 Russian workers, working at the construction site of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna's Ishwardi, have been infected with coronavirus.

"144 among the workers are being treated in four hospitals. Three of them had respiratory problem and 70% of another patient's lungs were affected," said Dr Md Fakhrul Islam, medical adviser (Russian desk) of the plant on Sunday.

"Everyone is in stable condition now," he added.

Thirty-five patients were admitted to Green City Hospital and Diagnostic and four of them left the hospital on Sunday, informed Dr Saiful Islam, coordinator of the hospital.

Shamima Chowdhury, director of CDM hospital of Rajshahi, informed that 46 Russian citizens are currently admitted to the hospital.

Another 67 patients have been brought to Dhaka.

"Almost 3,600 Russian citizens work at the plant among whom one thousand were vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in the first stage and another 300 were vaccinated in the second stage," said Fakhrul Islam.

"Among the patients who were infected with the virus, ten got vaccinated," he added.

Rooppur Power Plant Project / Covid -19 / Russian Citizens

