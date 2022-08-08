23% of Covid-19 fatalities were unvaccinated

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 10:31 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

More than 23% of the deceased who died of Covid-19 last week, from 1-8 August, did not have any vaccination, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said after analysing the data of the period.

According to the DGHS, the Coronavirus disease claimed 10 lives last week. Seven of them received the first dose, one received a booster dose, and three did not have any Coronavirus vaccination.

Besides, 88.9% of them were suffering from diabetes, 77.8% from hypertension, 11.1% from heart disease and 22.2% from kidney disease and stroke and 11.1% from cancer.

After reporting zero death on Sunday, Bangladesh reported 296 fresh Covid cases and three deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Health officials recorded a 4.9% positivity rate during the same period after testing 5,929 samples across the country.

Bangladesh has reported 29,307 deaths and 2007,631 cases so far since 2020.

Another 1.5 million Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine doses specifically designed for children arrived on Sunday.

Children aged five to 11 will get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses on a trial basis in Dhaka on 11 August, Minister for Health and Family Planning Zahid Maleque said on the same day.

Earlier on 30 July, Covax sent another 1.52 million Covid-19 vaccine doses.

With over 3 million doses in stock, the full-fledged vaccination programme for children will start on 26 August, the minister added.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

