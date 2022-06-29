2,241 cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 05:59 pm

Related News

2,241 cases reported in 24 hours

No death was reported during the same period

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 05:59 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The country reported 2,241 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

No death was reported during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 15.23% during the same period after testing 14,912 samples across the country. 

So far, 29,145 people have died and 19,07,219 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020. 

Meanwhile, 152 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours recording the recovery rate at 96.73%.
 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

4h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

7h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

9h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

50m | Videos
Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

2h | Videos
Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

2h | Videos
Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture