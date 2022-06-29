2,241 cases reported in 24 hours

The country reported 2,241 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

No death was reported during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 15.23% during the same period after testing 14,912 samples across the country.

So far, 29,145 people have died and 19,07,219 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Meanwhile, 152 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours recording the recovery rate at 96.73%.

