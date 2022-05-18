22 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 03:47 pm

The positivity rate was recorded at .44%

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 22 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Wednesday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country has so far identified 19,53,103 cases of the coronavirus.

The positivity rate was recorded at .44% after testing 5,001 samples across the country.

So far, 29,127 people have died for the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020. 

Also, 241 Covid patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate at 97.29%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year
 

