212 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported zero death and 212 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 4.54% during the same period after testing 4,666 samples across the country.

Also, 539 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate of 97.17%.

So far 29,314 people have died and 20,09,434 tested positive in Bangladesh since 2020.

