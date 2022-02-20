21 more die of Covid in 24hrs, cases below 2k

Bangladesh reported 21 more deaths from Covid-19 while the number of daily cases dropped to 1,987 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Also, the positivity rate declined to 7.82% during the same period after 25,405 samples were tested across the country.

Thirteen deaths and 2,150 cases of Covid-19 were reported the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,965 and the case tally to 19,33,291.

Of today's deceased, 12 were reported in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, two in Rangpur, and one each was reported in Rajshahi, Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 9,252 Covid patients recovered during the same period.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.