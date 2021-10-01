21 more Covid deaths, 3.43% positivity rate reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 21 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Besides, 847 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period, maintaining the figure below 1,000 for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate hovered at 3% for the second straight day as the health officials recorded 3.43% infections after testing 24,670 samples across the country.

The death rate remained static at 1.77% for the last 10 days.

Bangladesh reported 23 fatalities and 860 infections a day ago.

As of Friday, 27,531 people have died of the virus and 15,56,758 were infected in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, nine died in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, four in Khulna, one each died in Rajshahi, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 960 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.44% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,668 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,863 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.