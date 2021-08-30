20 lakh Sinopharm jabs to arrive from China tonight

A consignment of 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in the country from China tonight.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the jabs is expected to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2.30am, according to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Health Affairs.

On 11 August, the government approved a proposal to purchase six crores doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China.

Earlier, it paid China for 1.5 crore doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.