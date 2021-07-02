20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine to arrive Dhaka tonight 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 10:13 pm

A consignment of 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine will arrive Dhaka tonight. 

Bangladesh purchased the vaccine doses from the Chinese state owned company.

"A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Beijing International Airport at 8:45pm carrying the vaccine shots," Hualong Yan, the deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

The flight is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1am.

On 12 June, the government signed a deal to procure the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China after the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved a proposal of procuring 1.5 crore doses in late May.

