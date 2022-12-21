20 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported zero death and 20 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday (21 December).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.82% during the same period after testing 2,435 samples across the country.

Also, 81 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.55%.

So far 29,438 people have died and 2,036,987 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

