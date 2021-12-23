2 more die of Covid; daily cases rise to 382

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Besides, the number of daily cases went up to 382 during the same period.

The current positivity rate climbed at 1.95%, up from 1.87% a day ago, as the health officials tested 19,624 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported one death and 352 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll increased to 28,054 and the case tally went up to 15,82,368 in the country.

Each of the deaths reported today was from Chattogram and Khulna divisions.

Also, 312 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.74% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.