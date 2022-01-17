2 divisional, 5 deputy commissioners test Covid positive

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 07:20 pm

Dr Tom Peacock of Imperial College London said the variant ‘could be of real concern’ but may just be an ‘odd cluster’. Photo: The Guardian
Dr Tom Peacock of Imperial College London said the variant ‘could be of real concern’ but may just be an ‘odd cluster’. Photo: The Guardian

Two divisional commissioners and five deputy commissioners tested positive for Covid-19 during tests on the eve of DC Conference-2022. 

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam shared the information at a press conference organised on the occasion of the three-day "Deputy Commissioner Conference-2022" which starts on Tuesday.

The commissioners were instructed to take RT-PCR tests along with those who would accompany them before attending the conference. 

After going through with the tests, the divisional commissioners of Rajshahi and Barishal divisions, and deputy commissioners of Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Patuakhali, Lakshmipur and Chuadanga districts were detected with the virus.

 

