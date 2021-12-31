2 die of Covid; 512 test positive in 24rs

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Besides, 512 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

Maintaining a steady surge in inections, the current positivity rate went up to 2.74% as the health officials tested 18,673 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported seven deaths and 509 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reacehd 28,072 and the case tally climbed to 15,85,539 in the country.

Also, 290 patients were declared Covid free duirng the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.70%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.