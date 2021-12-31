2 die of Covid; 512 test positive in 24rs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 06:36 pm

Related News

2 die of Covid; 512 test positive in 24rs

TBS Report
31 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 06:36 pm

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

Besides, 512 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

Maintaining a steady surge in inections, the current positivity rate went up to 2.74% as the health officials tested 18,673 samples across the country.  

Bangladesh reported seven deaths and 509 cases in the previous day. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reacehd 28,072 and the case tally climbed to 15,85,539 in the country. 

Also, 290 patients were declared Covid free duirng the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.70%. 

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

8h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

10h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

11h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

7h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

7h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

7h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity