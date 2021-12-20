2 die of Covid in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:35 pm

Related News

2 die of Covid in 24 hours

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Besides, 260 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.30%, as the health officials tested 19,955 samples across the country.

The country reported  one death and 211 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,050 and the case tally increased to 15,81,343 in the country.

Each of deceased was reported in the Dhaka and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 236 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

5h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

6h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

7h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

2h | Videos
Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

4h | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

22h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today