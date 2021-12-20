2 die of Covid in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Besides, 260 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.30%, as the health officials tested 19,955 samples across the country.

The country reported one death and 211 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,050 and the case tally increased to 15,81,343 in the country.

Each of deceased was reported in the Dhaka and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 236 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.