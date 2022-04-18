2 die of Covid-19 in 24hrs

The country reported two deaths and 36 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

For the last six days, there was no death from the virus in the country.

After testing 5,407 samples, the positivity rate was recorded at .67% during the same period.

So far, 29,126 people died of Covid-19 and 19,52,362 tested postive since the outbreak in the country.

Also, 355 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.