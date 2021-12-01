2 die of Covid-19 in 24 hrs 

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh reported two deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday

Besides, 282 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.50% after 18,851 samples were tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,983 and the case tally increased to 15,76,566 in the country.

Also, 383 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,906 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,076 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.